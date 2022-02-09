Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.29 ($8.38).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.55) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($8.33) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LHA opened at €7.40 ($8.50) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($14.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.52 and a 200-day moving average of €7.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

