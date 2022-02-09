Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.30 ($24.48) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.03) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.16) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.44) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.63).

FRA DTE opened at €17.35 ($19.94) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.95. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.62) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.84).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

