DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in DexCom by 74.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,594 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM opened at $425.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.94. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.72.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

