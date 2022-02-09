Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $145,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.56 million, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.08. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

