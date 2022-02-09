Diane M. Rubin Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in First Foundation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 433,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.