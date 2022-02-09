DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.41) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.59) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.84) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.90 ($21.72).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of DIC stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting €14.76 ($16.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a fifty-two week high of €16.84 ($19.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.