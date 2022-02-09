DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been given a €24.00 ($27.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

DIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.84) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.41) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.72).

ETR:DIC opened at €14.76 ($16.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.23. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.36).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

