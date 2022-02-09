Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,631,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,514. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

