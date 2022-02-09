Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 39,461 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $205,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 527,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,679,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

