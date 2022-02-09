Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $187,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

