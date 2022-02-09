Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Liberty Broadband worth $210,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.