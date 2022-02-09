Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,569,538 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,211,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $216,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,884,000 after purchasing an additional 113,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,686,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

