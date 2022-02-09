Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 98,891 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,184,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $194,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $47,970,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $40,882,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

