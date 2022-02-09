Dolby Laboratories, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

DLB opened at $76.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,712 shares of company stock worth $9,445,502. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

