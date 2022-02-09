Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

DLTR stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.89. 31,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

