DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $13.94

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $14.68. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 50 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
