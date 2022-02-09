Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.01-$2.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Emmett stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

