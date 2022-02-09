Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 110,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. Doximity has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $59,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.