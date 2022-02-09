Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.03. The company had a trading volume of 158,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,398. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.73 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.53.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.