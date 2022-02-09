Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DCT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 474,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
