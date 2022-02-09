Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari Sells 25,000 Shares

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 474,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

