Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.13 or 0.07236417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,109.21 or 1.00276340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.