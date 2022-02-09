Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.