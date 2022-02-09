Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DNLM stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.45) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,297 ($17.54). 337,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,501. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.10. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,348.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,349.86.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

