DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.