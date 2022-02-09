Duquesne Family Office LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,850 shares during the period. Flex comprises 0.9% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.33% of Flex worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 128.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

