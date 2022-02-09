Duquesne Family Office LLC Invests $9.22 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.10% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $855,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 63.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 60.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 105,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

LAD traded up $14.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.77. 6,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

