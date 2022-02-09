Duquesne Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,669 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 1.3% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $41,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $2,415,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,418. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.61 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.38.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

