Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €53.00 ($60.92) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.57) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($66.67) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($46.44) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €48.67 ($55.95).

ETR:DUE opened at €36.70 ($42.18) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.72. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.70) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

