Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

