Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 42,241 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $388,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $2,392,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
