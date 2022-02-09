Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 19,318 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $828.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.