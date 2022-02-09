Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,706,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,196,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2,571.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $22,740,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

