E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 1,364 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $18,529.94.

On Wednesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. 724,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,449. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

