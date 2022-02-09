Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,972. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.