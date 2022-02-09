Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$10.000 EPS.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. 565,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

