Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 27.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,527. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

