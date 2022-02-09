Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $151.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. Eaton has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,268,000 after purchasing an additional 237,065 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 31,609.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 29.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

