eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,306 shares of company stock worth $833,999 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. 3,448,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

