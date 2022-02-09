Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $16.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 73,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,921. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

