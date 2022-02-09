Edgewell Personal Care Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE EPC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. 29,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,720. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

