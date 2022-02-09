Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 34,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electromed stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Electromed worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

