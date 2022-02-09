Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

ELMD traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,864. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Electromed worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

