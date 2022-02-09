Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of EARN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 161,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,583. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

