Ellipsis (EPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.57 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $128.57 million and $23.48 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00107877 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 623,109,144 coins and its circulating supply is 594,129,417 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

