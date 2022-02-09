Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $134,425.04 and approximately $132,098.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00107999 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

