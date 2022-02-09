EMG Holdings L.P. Acquires Shares of 123,100 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 2.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,050,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 18.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 674,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 103,340 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Shares of KAIIU remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

