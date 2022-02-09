EMG Holdings L.P. Buys Shares of 1,799,726 New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,799,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,000. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for about 0.9% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 561,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NYMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 51,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

