EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $1.97 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III comprises about 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 638,898 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

