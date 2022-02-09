EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $490,000 in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 349,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 301,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

