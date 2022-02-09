EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLIU. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Colicity by 150.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 40.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares during the period.
COLIU stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.
