EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLIU. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Colicity by 150.8% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 40.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colicity by 41.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares during the period.

Get Colicity alerts:

COLIU stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.